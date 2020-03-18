National

Coronavirus halts William Tyrrell inquest

By AAP Newswire

Frank Abbott - AAP

The William Tyrrell inquest is to be halted because of the coronavirus crisis but the court has been told investigators haven't given up hope of finding out what happened to the missing toddler.

The hearings at Taree Local Court were scheduled to conclude on Friday. However, the final two days are now to be postponed.

Several witnesses are yet to be called including one of the key persons of interest - convicted pedophile Frank Abbott.

Abbott has been watching the proceedings from Cessnock Correctional Centre and is representing himself.

Deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame told the court on Wednesday that the matter would be adjourned in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, with a directions hearing to be held at some point in the future.

However, she emphasised that the police investigation is still ongoing.

"Nothing in relation to this matter I consider to be a cold case," Ms Grahame said.

"It's an ongoing investigation, it's continuing, I'm happy to indicate that."

Counsel assisting Gerard Craddock SC said that the inquest had already uncovered new leads.

"As a consequence of the evidence called here, there has been a witness who we had no idea about who has come forward and is speaking to police," Mr Craddock said.

"The investigation rolls on, it's not finished."

Abbott is among hundreds of "persons of interest" in the Tyrrell investigation. No one has ever been charged over the boy's disappearance.

Three-year-old William disappeared from the mid-north coast NSW town of Kendall in September 2014.

