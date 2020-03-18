High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

National
High Court rejects killer lake mum appealBy AAP Newswire
A Melbourne mum who killed three of her children after intentionally driving the family car into a lake will not have her jail sentence increased.
Akon Guode was jailed in 2017 for for 26 years and six months after she drove into a Wyndham Vale lake, killing her four-year-old twins Hangar and Madit and 16-month-old son Bol.
She also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her daughter Alual, 5, who was in the car but survived after being pulled from the water.
That sentence, however, was slashed by Victoria's Court of Appeal in August 2018 to 20 years with a minimum of 14.
Prosecutors appealed the reduced sentence to the High Court but its judges ordered on Wednesday the appeal be dismissed because there was no error in the appeal court's reasoning.
Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and judges Phillip Priest and David Beach said the original sentence was "manifestly excessive" given Guode's disturbed mental state and difficult personal circumstances in the years leading up to the killings.
She had survived rape and her soldier husband's death in war-torn Sudan before coming to Australia as a refugee.