National

High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

By AAP Newswire

Akon Guode arrives in a prison van to the Supreme Court of Victoria - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne mum who killed three of her children after intentionally driving the family car into a lake will not have her jail sentence increased.

Akon Guode was jailed in 2017 for for 26 years and six months after she drove into a Wyndham Vale lake, killing her four-year-old twins Hangar and Madit and 16-month-old son Bol.

She also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her daughter Alual, 5, who was in the car but survived after being pulled from the water.

That sentence, however, was slashed by Victoria's Court of Appeal in August 2018 to 20 years with a minimum of 14.

Prosecutors appealed the reduced sentence to the High Court but its judges ordered on Wednesday the appeal be dismissed because there was no error in the appeal court's reasoning.

Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and judges Phillip Priest and David Beach said the original sentence was "manifestly excessive" given Guode's disturbed mental state and difficult personal circumstances in the years leading up to the killings.

She had survived rape and her soldier husband's death in war-torn Sudan before coming to Australia as a refugee.

Latest articles

National

High Court rejects killer lake mum appeal

The High Court has rejected an appeal by prosecutors against a reduced sentence for Melbourne mum Akon Guode, who killed three of her children in a lake.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison healthy but no coronavirus test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been passed healthy after a check-up, but has not been tested for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

SA police to check on those self-isolating

South Australian police will check up on people who have returned from overseas to ensure they self-isolate, as a new legal direction has been issued.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld treasurer fears $10bn virus blow

Queensland could suffer a $10 billion blow from coronavirus but the treasurer says things are changing so fast that loss estimates are rapidly obsolete.

AAP Newswire