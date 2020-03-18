Morrison healthy but no coronavirus test

Scott Morrison has not been tested for coronavirus but was passed healthy after a check-up.

The prime minister says he doesn't meet the criteria for being tested for the disease, which has infected three federal politicians.

"I was pleased that I got a good tick last night from the doc, but I intend to see him regularly in the weeks ahead, because I intend to stay as fit and active as possible," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

Mr Morrison said he was following the testing rules in a bid to conserve important resources.

"If I'm advised by my doctor to get a test, then I will," he said.

"There can't be one rule for me and another rule for the rest of the country."

Cabinet ministers are meeting "virtually" to avoid spreading the deadly virus.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been recovering in self-isolation at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus following a trip to the United States.

Mr Dutton attended a Liberal Party fundraiser with a Sydney businessman who was later diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Morrison attended a cabinet meeting with Mr Dutton on the same day.

The prime minister said contact tracing on the fundraiser had led to tests for people exhibiting symptoms.

Government senators Andrew Bragg and Susan McDonald have been diagnosed with coronavirus, while tests have cleared cabinet ministers Josh Frydenberg, Greg Hunt and Dan Tehan.

A scaled back federal parliament will sit next week with 91 MPs and 54 senators, fewer staff and closed public galleries.

Health Department advice says doctors will only recommend testing for people under the following circumstances:

* Returned from overseas in the past 14 days and develop respiratory illness with or without fever

* Been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days and develop respiratory illness with or without fever

* Have severe community-acquired pneumonia without a clear cause

* Work in healthcare directly with patients and have a respiratory illness and a fever.