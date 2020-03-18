National

SA police to check on those self-isolating

By AAP Newswire

Qantas self-serve check-in kiosks - AAP

South Australian police will start 'spot checking' on people who have recently returned from overseas to make sure they are complying with the 14-day self-isolation period.

Police will use the details provided on incoming passenger visitor cards to conduct the spot checks.

It comes as a strong legal direction has been issued by SA Health ensuring those coming to Australia self-isolate.

The Commonwealth Border Force will hand the direction to everyone arriving at Adelaide Airport from international flights, outlining their obligation to comply.

They will also be given a fact sheet with advice and support information on how to self-isolate.

Premier Steven Marshall said the declaration enabled the state government to implement all nationally agreed initiatives to deal with the pandemic and safeguard the health and wellbeing of all South Australians.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said there were significant penalties in place for any person or corporate body which failed to comply with the new direction.

"With everyone working together we have the best chance of limiting and slowing the spread of the virus in the community," Mr Wade said.

