Qld Magistrates courts scale back hearings

By AAP Newswire

A barrister carries documents and a wig - AAP

Queensland Magistrate courts are set to adjourn all non-urgent hearings and self-represented matters for three months under new guidelines drafted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A document titled Brisbane Magistrates Court Guideline 2020, which contains two sections and details the new arrangements, was distributed on Tuesday.

It was signed off by Chief Magistrate Judge Terry Gardiner and also covers Children's Court proceedings.

"All matters other then (sic) urgent matters will be adjourned on the papers, without appearances, for three months from the date of listing," the document sighted by AAP states.

The changes, to start Monday, include leave for lawyers to appear by telephone or audio visual, while victims in police applications for domestic violence orders and parties who are legally represented parties are excused from appearing.

The guidelines are to be adopted in Magistrate courts across the state.

"Arrangements are being put in place to respond to COVID-19 to ensure the spread of the infection is limited as far as possible and to continue to provide Court services to the Queensland community," Judge Gardiner wrote.

The correspondence contains a flowchart to govern where and when cases are to be heard in Brisbane's Magistrates Court.

For instance in Arrest Court 1 at Roma Street, an hour has been put aside for urgent traffic hearings (9-10am), there's a three-hour window (10am - 1pm) for remands, adjournments and new appearances while from 2pm afternoon arrests and urgent applications .

New arrests will be heard in Court 3.

"Each Regional Coordinating Magistrate will issue a guideline for their Region incorporating local arrangements for their Region," Judge Gardiner wrote.

