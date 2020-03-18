National

Qld supermarkets to restock 24-hours a day

By AAP Newswire

Queensland supermarkets will soon be able to restock 24-hours a day to keep food on the shelves as shoppers strip aisles bare of pantry items and dried and frozen goods.

The state government is fast-tracking new laws to enact the change in the midst of the coronavirus panic buying.

Current restrictions prevent some stores from restocking and operating their loading docks outside of business hours hindering the process to replenish stock.

The changes will come into effect in days and allow them to operate 24-hours a day if needed, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

"We are not running out of products, but we need to make these changes to get products on the shelves as quickly as possible," she said.

"The message is clear - you do not need to panic buy or unnecessarily stockpile products. But these changes are aimed at getting more groceries on the shelves quicker."

The state's coronavirus tally was 78 on Monday, with about 3400 people self-quarantined in the state.

