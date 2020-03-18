National

Australians ordered not to travel overseas

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media. - AAP

Australia has upgraded its international travel advice to the highest level, with all citizens being told not to travel overseas because of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was the first time travel advice has been escalated to "do not travel" abroad.

"Do not go overseas. That is very clear, that instruction," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"For those who are thinking of going overseas in the school holidays, don't. Don't go overseas."

Mr Morrison said the biggest risk of spreading the disease had been from Australians returning from overseas.

"It is very important that Australians do not travel abroad at this time," the prime minister said.

He said the ban on travel was indefinite, noting other countries had similar restrictions on arrivals.

