Virus forces take away-only fast food

By AAP Newswire

Man wearing a mask outside KFC outlet. - AAP

Fast food giant KFC will suspend in-house dining across Australia in reaction to coronavirus.

The chain announced on Wednesday it is voluntarily moving to only drive-through, pick up and delivery service to support social distancing.

All staff will undergo compulsory COVID-19 training, hand sanitiser use will be compulsory after every cash transaction and hand washing frequency will be increased to above industry standard.

All staff will be asked if they are well when clocking on for their shift.

Customers will be encouraged to use cashless payments and stores will trial a kerbside service where restaurant staff will deliver click and collect orders to the car park.

McDonald's Australia has introduced contactless options for in-house dining and drive through, including having staff putting food bags on the counter rather than handing them directly to customers.

Senior management for the chain is meeting daily to discuss responses to coronavirus.

Overseas, McDonald's has started to close dining in store.

