Govt still thinking about schools shutdown

By AAP Newswire

Willoughby Girls High School, Sydney. - AAP

The federal government is still considering whether to close the nation's schools as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise.

"We are continuing to take the very best medical advice on that ... That advice is very clear at the moment that the best thing as a nation that we can do is keep our schools open," Education Minister Dan Tehan told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

But some public and private schools have already opted to shut their gates.

"That is up to them," Mr Tehan said.

The government has been hesitant about closing schools for two reasons.

"One is we have to look after our workforce and especially our medical workforce," the minister said.

"Up to 30 per cent of our medical workforce could be impacted if schools close.

"The second reason is a health reason. If you have kids at home often elderly grandparents have to come in to look after them and that puts them at danger."

Recent cases in schools, including Epping Boys' High School and Willoughby Girls High School in Sydney, have resulted in them closing down for cleaning, but reopening within days.

National coronavirus cases are approaching 450 and five people have died.

Some 81,000 people have been tested, 99.5 per cent of whom returned a negative test.

