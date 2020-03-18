National

International Anzac Day services cancelled

By AAP Newswire

Thousands of people at the centenary of Gallipoli service. - AAP

Australian-led international Anzac Day services have been cancelled as the government moves to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Commemorations at Gallipoli and on the Western Front will be among the events cancelled this year because of the global pandemic.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the decision to cancel was made with great regret, but the safety of people involved was paramount.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 1000 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday.

Large Anzac Day gatherings in Australian capital cities will go ahead in a different format.

The Canberra commemoration will be conducted on a smaller scale but televised nationally.

"We know that if we can reduce the spread of this virus we can save lives in our communities," Mr Chester said.

