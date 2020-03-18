Stimulus for Melb virus-hit businesses

Inner-city businesses will benefit from a $10 million local economic stimulus package from The City of Melbourne to help them deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

A council meeting on Tuesday night endorsed the support package, which will include suspending fees for Food Act registrations and street trading permits for three months.

Rents will also be halved for eligible tenants in council-owned buildings and a business support summit will be held at Melbourne Town Hall and screened online.

A rates hardship policy will be also developed by the end of March and opportunities will be given to redeploy 200 casual and part-time staff to "work on improving city cleanliness and presentation".

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the package will support businesses affected by the state-wide emergency measures announced on Monday, which include social distancing to prioritise health and safety.

"Fees for some permits will be waived and businesses can apply for direct grants to help keep them trading," she said in a statement.

"The economic impacts from this virus will be significant and we're encouraging everybody to support local businesses wherever they can."

It comes as another 23 cases of COVID-109 were recorded in Victoria earlier on Tuesday, bringing the state's total of positive tests to 94.

The Department of Health and Human Sevices said the new cases consisted of 12 women and 11 men, aged between their early twenties to mid-sixties.

Of the state's confirmed cases 63 were acquired overseas or through close contact with known, confirmed cases.

There are two cases of community transmission, while the source of 29 cases are still being investigated.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state will continue to see more cases of coronavirus.

"We are focused on doing whatever is necessary to minimise the spread of infection and keep Victorians safe," he said.