National

NSW taking drastic steps to slow virus

By AAP Newswire

Virus NSW - AAP

1 of 1

NSW is turning to a series of unprecedented measures to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections continues to climb.

Universities are suspending face-to-face classes, businesses are urging staff to avoid the office and a string of major events have been cancelled in an attempt to keep the virus in check.

The University of Technology Sydney says 27 students and one teacher will be required to self-isolate after a confirmed coronavirus case on campus.

"UTS is in contact with the student and their family to offer support and counselling through what is undoubtedly a difficult time," a spokesman said on Tuesday evening.

"The student is receiving appropriate medical care and is recovering at home in isolation."

Macquarie University has also suspended classes after a student was infected, while the University of Sydney will deliver all classes online from March 23.

Residents flouting a ban on mass gatherings could be fined $11,000 or jailed for up to six months.

NSW Police will temporarily halt major roadside drug and alcohol testing operations amid hygiene concerns.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW almost doubled over the weekend and by Tuesday had reached 210.

The Sydney Opera House on Tuesday cancelled all public performances until March 29, while Australian Fashion Week has also been called off.

Music festival Splendour in the Grass has been postponed from July until October, while Groovin the Moo was cancelled outright.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced a $2.3 billion economic package to ease worries about the financial impact of the virus.

The stimulus package consists of $700 million for health care and $1.6 billion for job creation and tax relief.

Latest articles

News

Weekend fires believed to be deliberately lit

Shepparton police attended multiple fires over the weekend, with two being treated as suspicious. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said police were investigating a car fire and a bushfire which occurred an hour...

Liz Mellino
News

Cats unfazed by toilet paper shortage

While their owner is away, the cats will play. Two local cats were clearly unaware of the toilet paper shortage and decided to entertain themselves by destroying several rolls of the precious product. The cats’ owner, Aly, said she arrived...

Morgan Dyer
News

Reward for Lulu’s return

Lulu is missing and she needs your help. The Australian bulldog disappeared from Barooga’s Wattletree Beach campsite in the Murray Valley Regional Park on Thursday, January 9. The young dog is three years old and went missing wearing a pink collar...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire