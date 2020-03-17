National

New SA virus cases both travelled overseas

By AAP Newswire

Nurse prepares at coronavirus clinic. - AAP

1 of 1

Another two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Australia, but health authorities say the virus is not yet spreading within the community.

SA Health said the latest cases were in a man in his 30s who returned from Germany and a man in his 60s who returned from the US and is a close contact of another confirmed case.

They bring the total number of diagnosed cases in the state to 32 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The health body says there has still been no evidence of sustained community transmission in the state.

Acting chief public health officer Dr Michael Cusack said South Australia was "very much in the containment phase" and called for health warnings to be taken seriously.

"The more that the public are able to understand and comply with public health measures, the slower will be the transmission of the virus in the state," he said.

He said four of the patients were being cared for at home at the other patients are in hospital "doing well".

Health Minister Stephen Wade said more than 10,000 South Australians have been tested so far.

The state's first regional coronavirus clinics opened at Mount Barker Hospital on Tuesday, while drive-through testing stations at Whyalla and Port Augusta are expected to be operational in the coming days.

Premier Steven Marshall said the clinics would ease pressure on emergency departments and local GPs.

"The establishment of regional clinics forms part of our plan which is focused on ensuring all parts of South Australia, both metropolitan and regional, are prepared for the impact of the coronavirus," he said.

Scotch College and Unley High School remained closed on Tuesday after a student and teacher this week tested positive for the virus.

The suburban Burnside Council also shut down all non-essential services, some fire brigades cancelled weekly meetings and the Adelaide Footy League delayed its season until June.

Meanwhile, South Australia has joined three other states and the Northern Territory in cancelling public Anzac Day services.

The RSL says the decision has not been taken lightly but is in the best interest of the wellbeing of ageing veterans and wider community.

A dawn service will still be held on April 25 at Adelaide's war memorial but only for official guests, with the public asked not to attend.

The traditional march and following services will not be held.

The RSL says sub-branches across SA and the NT will be permitted to hold dawn services, but only for their members.

