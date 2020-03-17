National

Bill Spedding sues NSW over Tyrrell case

By AAP Newswire

Bill Spedding (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Bill Spedding is suing the state of NSW for malicious prosecution after he became a high-profile person of interest in the disappearance of William Tyrrell in 2014.

Mr Spedding says in his statement of claim officers investigating the disappearance of the three-year-old continued their case against him for a purpose "other than the proper invocation of the criminal law".

He is seeking damages for false imprisonment and loss of reputation after telling ABC's Four Corners in November his white goods repair business collapsed due to the negative publicity surrounding the case.

William disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall on NSW's mid-north coast about 10.15am on September 12, 2014.

The repairman had visited the home three days earlier to fix a washing machine but vehemently denied any involvement in the toddler's disappearance.

Police searched Mr Spedding's Bonny Hills home and drained his septic tank in January 2015, but found no evidence linking him to William.

According to Mr Spedding's statement of claim filed in November 2019, he was aggressively questioned after his April 2015 arrest by then-homicide detective Gary Jubelin, who had taken over the investigation.

"I will ruin you, Mr Nice Washing Machine Man. I will make sure you are totally ruined," Mr Jubelin allegedly said, or words to that effect.

Mr Spedding says he was deprived of his liberty while held in custody on remand for approximately 58 days until bail was granted in June 2015.

Following conditional bail, he says he suffered humiliation, embarrassment and the indignity of strict rules, which included not seeing his foster grandchildren.

He is claiming the legal fees paid defending himself as well as psychological counselling over four years since he was ruled out as a person of interest.

Mr Spedding says the widespread negativity prompted a random act of physical assault when a man allegedly grabbed him around the throat and said words to the effect of "get away from here, get away from my shop".

Mr Spedding's case went before the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday and is due to return for further hearing on August 11.

No one has been charged over William's disappearance.

Latest articles

News

Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple. Who doesn’t love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Pizzas gives out free pizza bread

Shepparton Pizzas is providing free pizza bread for people struggling to find a loaf amid coronavirus panic buying. Shepparton Pizza owner Kruz Patel said it broke his heart when he bumped into a customer at Woolworths who could not buy a load of...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Murray-Darling Basin Plan hit by new report

A new report on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has warned of more pain for rural communities through the loss of irrigation water unless changes are made. The report into socio-eonomic impacts on the basin was critical of consultation and engagement...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire