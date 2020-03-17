National

NSW family feels safer onboard cruise ship

By AAP Newswire

SYDNEY COVID-19 TRAVEL - AAP

1 of 1

Confinement on a cruise ship in close contact with thousands of people in the middle of a global pandemic sounds like a nightmare.

But a NSW family says they feel safer on board than in the community.

Andrew Gibbons' family of four knew their eight-day cruise to Vanuatu and New Caledonia aboard the Carnival Splendour was likely to be impacted by the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

But they didn't expect to be rushed home early nor to require self-isolation.

However Mr Gibbons, 40, on Tuesday told AAP being stuck on board the ship wouldn't be the worst possible outcome.

"Look, no one really wants to be stuck and not able to get home," he said.

"(But) there are no known cases on board, In fact, there's a sense that we're safer here than being in Sydney."

He says staff and guests on board have been hyper-vigilant with hygiene and everyone seems to be in good health.

"From day one there have been staff to serve everything, even ice cream cones," Mr Gibbons said.

"There are signs everywhere saying to wash your hands. I haven't heard anyone on board coughing."

The Carnival Splendour's early docking in Sydney about 8pm on Tuesday will likely pose a bigger risk than staying on board, Mr Gibbons said.

"We're being dumped in Sydney and being told we need to be in isolation, but with no guidance on how to make that happen," Mr Gibbons, who lives two hours outside Sydney, said.

"Some people have to travel internationally to get home, some people have to travel interstate, so that's caused quite a bit of stress."

After the ship docks, guests will be responsible for getting themselves home, many by public transport.

"It seems strange to have to go into isolation for 14 days but still be able to get on planes and trains with other people without any measures at all," Mr Gibbons said.

The Cooranbong-based Gibbons family is one of many caught up in new travel restrictions announced by the federal government on Sunday.

All overseas travellers are required to self-isolate for 14 days and international cruise ships are barred from docking for 30 days.

Latest articles

News

Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple. Who doesn’t love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Pizzas gives out free pizza bread

Shepparton Pizzas is providing free pizza bread for people struggling to find a loaf amid coronavirus panic buying. Shepparton Pizza owner Kruz Patel said it broke his heart when he bumped into a customer at Woolworths who could not buy a load of...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Murray-Darling Basin Plan hit by new report

A new report on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has warned of more pain for rural communities through the loss of irrigation water unless changes are made. The report into socio-eonomic impacts on the basin was critical of consultation and engagement...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire