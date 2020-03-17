National

Ageism ‘underlying issue’ in care home woe

By AAP Newswire

The coronavirus crisis demonstrates that ageism is a prevalent issue in the community, the aged care royal commission has been told.

Researcher Dr Kate Barnett says attitudes towards older people are behind many of the issues with Australia's aged care system.

"Ageism is just such a prevalent issue in our community," Dr Barnett told the commission on Tuesday.

"It, I believe, underlies a lot of the issues we have with aged care, the system and how it's designed."

Dr Barnett is a social researcher specialising in ageing issues, and managing director of an aged care technical writing business.

She questioned why it was acceptable to have a network of teaching hospitals but it was "a bit of a luxury" for the aged care sector.

"Even if people don't intend to be ageist, it's there," Dr Barnett said.

"I think we're seeing it now with COVID-19, with distinctions made about priorities for not treating people over a certain age.

"It's there under the surface the whole time."

The comments were made as the commission examined the need for innovation in education and training for aged care workers, during an Adelaide hearing closed to the public due to the coronavirus.

Dr Barnett said aged care was not compulsory in health science courses at university, despite the fact graduates would end up working with older people because of Australia's ageing population.

The royal commission identified ageism as an issue in its interim report, saying Australia had drifted into an ageist mindset that undervalued older people and there was an apparent indifference towards aged care services.

National Ageing Research Institute director Professor Briony Dow said one of the reasons for a lack of capacity in ageing research was that society did not value older people.

"We don't think as a society that aged care is particularly important so it hasn't ever been a priority," Prof Dow said.

"Hopefully it will become one post this royal commission."

She said that attitude filtered down to the way aged care research was viewed by educators and researchers, which was reinforced by a lack of funding for the work.

