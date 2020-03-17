National

Fires, rain bring spike in NSW fish kills

By AAP Newswire

Dry riverbed near Pooncarie, NSW. - AAP

1 of 1

Ash from the summer bushfires coupled with highly acidic waterways caused by heavy rainfall could lead to some of the worst fish kills seen throughout NSW, experts say.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries recorded 31 significant fish kills in coastal catchments in February, mostly caused by low oxygen levels due to organic material runoff.

William Glamore, principal research fellow at the UNSW Water Research Laboratory, says unhealthy waterways are getting worse particularly along the NSW coastline.

Climate change is a key factor and the decline has been exacerbated by recent natural disasters.

Dr Glamore says decades of over-drainage has created acidic waters rich in toxic heavy metals but low in oxygen, leading to a high number of fish deaths including other marine species such as oysters and prawns.

"We expect the ash will also remove oxygen from the water, so if there is already a lot of oxygen coming out, we're now seeing the ash taking anything that might have been left in there," Dr Glamore told AAP.

He believes NSW's recent drought has likely generated the worst acid-producing conditions ever experienced in the state, which has exacerbated fish kills.

"We certainly have seen the numbers be greater than we expected them to be."

Restoring surrounding landscapes through revegetation is a major factor for protecting NSW waterways and is supported by the state government's marine estate management strategy, the academic added.

"We need to encourage the state to get behind their own strategy and further support it with some funding."

Dr Glamore says "there is a lot of talk but very little action" from the federal government in this space.

Latest articles

Tennis

WTA still mulling European clay season

The Women’s Tennis Association is still mulling over what to do about the European clay court season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Millman expects ATP break to be extended

Australia’s John Millman says he is uncharted territory after the ATP suspended the tour for six weeks.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Aussies get Croatia, Hungary in Cup draw

Lleyton Hewitt’s Australian Davis Cup team have been drawn in a group with Croatia and Hungary for November’s finals event in Madrid.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire