Worrying times for virus-hit arts sector

Adelaide guitarist Eric Stanucci has entertained audiences for more than a decade but right now he's concerned about gigs being cancelled and his future livelihood.

Mr Stanucci is among some 600,000 people in Australia's music, theatre and arts industries facing a worrying future due to the coronavirus, with the prospect of shows being axed and venues closing.

Working as a booking manager and career musician, Mr Santucci said it is difficult to have a backup plan because of how quickly things are changing as the virus continues to spread.

"It is scary because not only if gigs get cancelled I will have no money but when those gigs start up again, most people wouldn't have money to go out and spend.

"We don't have a backup with two weeks of sick leave like full-time employees, we're left in the lurch."

Mr Stanucci said the federal government should provide rebates or other financial support to those within the industry, which generates about $112 billion annually.

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher convened a virtual roundtable on Tuesday with peak cultural and creative industry bodies.

He said it was clear the sector was concerned and their suggestions will feed into whole-of-government planning on COVID-19 responses.

"Like all Australians, they are showing great community spirit in calmly and efficiently dealing with the circumstances they are facing in the near-term so we can come through this challenging period," Mr Fletcher said.

The Greens have already called for a $500 million rescue package as events across the country are cancelled and theatres, concerts and festivals shut down.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young says the industry was among the worst hit, and must be front and centre of the second stimulus package being prepared by the prime minister.

"It's estimated the arts industry will lose more than half a billion dollars in ticket sales alone over the next three months," she said.

"The industry needs an urgent rescue package with significant funding to get through the next 12 months."

Professional dancer and dance teacher Carla Bigiolli said the start of 2020 had been especially quiet for her amid uncertainty around the virus and its impact on bookings.

"I live almost pay-check to pay-check and knowing I won't be getting an income is a strange concept to me.

"I've been talking to other artists about how their income would be so low, their day-to day decisions would be impacted and it will have a snowball effect."

Musical theatre performer Joe Meldrum said rehearsals of his current production, 9 to 5: The Musical, have been delayed due to the virus.

Although his show had not been severely impacted so far, some of his friends have been cut from other shows. International performers cannot rehearse because they are self-isolating for quarantine.

Mr Meldrum said while the entire industry had taken a hit, it was important to not allow the pandemic panic to affect the arts and performers themselves.

"There are monetary concerns but we need to focus more on our health and what's important is that once it's passed, people go out and support arts, spend money on what brings people enjoyment and there is no fear," he said.