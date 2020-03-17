Woman admits driving car that hit partner

National

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man sustained a massive head injury when struck by a car driven by his partner, a court has heard.

Clive Douglas Crandley, 56, died after being trapped under the vehicle driven by Elisabeth Mary Coman on private property north of Brisbane in 2018.

Coman, 54, told an emergency call centre officer she "didn't have enough time to stop" the vehicle before it hit Mr Crandley, according to a triple-zero call recording played in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Coman says several times during the call she thinks Mr Crandley is dead.

"He's got a terrible head injury," she tells the officer.

Coman says she was leaving the property after the couple had a fight.

The court has heard Coman returned a preliminary breath test of 0.257 at the property after the incident before a later test confirmed it was 0.241.

Coman is charged with manslaughter and dangerous operation of a vehicle over the death of Mr Crandley on the property at Wamuran, about 60km north of Brisbane, on July 28, 2018.

Coman's case is being heard before Justice Martin Burns alone after he granted the defence's request on Monday for a no-jury trial.

Her lawyer Michael Copley QC said the availability of jurors could be affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The trial is set down for five days.

