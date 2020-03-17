National

Ambulance driver has crash trial delayed

By AAP Newswire

An ambulance officer charged over a crash that killed a patient has cried as he learned his Adelaide trial would be delayed.

Matthew James McLean was transporting Karen Biddel, 48, by bariatric ambulance from Port Pirie to Adelaide in 2016.

But the vehicle rolled at Virginia, north of the CBD, and Ms Biddel died at the scene, while her daughter, McLean and another ambulance officer were injured.

McLean pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was due to stand trial this week, however the District Court has postponed all jury trials until at least May amid coronavirus concerns.

He was given the option of continuing the trial before a judge alone, but elected to have his jury trial set down for later in the year.

McLean cried and held his head in his hands as Judge Sophie David moved the 10-day hearing to October.

Outside court, Ambulance Employees Association state secretary Phil Palmer said the delay further prolonged a "terrible, terrible circumstance".

"It's very very hard for him and his family," he said.

"We maintain his innocence, of course, and we're disturbed that this case has gone on so long at the personal cost of Mr McLean.

"It has been nearly four years and taken so long to get there - it would have been nice if this had been dealt with before and Mr McLean could get on with his life."

Mr Palmer said McLean, a father of four, has not been able to drive an ambulance since the crash but had been given duties in other areas of the SA Ambulance Service.

"He can't do what he chose to do and what he loves doing," he said.

"It's very frustrating."

District Court Chief Judge Michael Evans made the announcement about new jury trials on Monday, but it was left to jurors whether to continue with trials that were already underway.

At least two juries, including that of former Opera SA artistic director Timothy Sexton who is facing child sex charges, elected to be discharged.

In the Supreme Court, the high-profile murder trial of Wendie-Sue Dent was allowed to proceed with the court closed to the public to allow social distancing between jurors.

