Virus risks $2bn hit to Qld economy

The Queensland economy could suffer a $2.5 billion hit over three years because of coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday initial state treasury modelling predicted this impact in light of the health crisis.

"At this stage, we don't know how long the outbreak will last or exactly what its long term economic impact will be," she said.

"Initial economic modelling by Queensland Treasury estimates a potential reduction in the amount of $2.5 billion over the next three years."

The premier said all industries will feel the effects of the virus.

She highlighted tourism, small business and agriculture as examples of sectors which are likely to suffer.

"The crisis will have long-term ramifications on our economy across a range of industries and sectors," she said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad called on the nation's banks to relax rules for business including offering interest-only repayments on loans and overdrafts.

""While we have made preliminary estimates of its impact, the rapidly unfolding nature of this crisis means that these estimates become obsolete almost as soon as they are made," she said.

"As RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle has said: 'It is just too uncertain to assess the impact of the virus beyond the current quarter'."

Ms Trad told parliament that governments across the country needed to do what they could to try to stimulate the economy to avoid a recession.

"States must be the spenders of last resort to keep the Australian economy afloat," she said.

"The economic effect of COVID-19 will be sharp, but it will be temporary."