National

Virus risks $2bn hit to Qld economy

By AAP Newswire

Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland economy could suffer a $2.5 billion hit over three years because of coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday initial state treasury modelling predicted this impact in light of the health crisis.

"At this stage, we don't know how long the outbreak will last or exactly what its long term economic impact will be," she said.

"Initial economic modelling by Queensland Treasury estimates a potential reduction in the amount of $2.5 billion over the next three years."

The premier said all industries will feel the effects of the virus.

She highlighted tourism, small business and agriculture as examples of sectors which are likely to suffer.

"The crisis will have long-term ramifications on our economy across a range of industries and sectors," she said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad called on the nation's banks to relax rules for business including offering interest-only repayments on loans and overdrafts.

""While we have made preliminary estimates of its impact, the rapidly unfolding nature of this crisis means that these estimates become obsolete almost as soon as they are made," she said.

"As RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle has said: 'It is just too uncertain to assess the impact of the virus beyond the current quarter'."

Ms Trad told parliament that governments across the country needed to do what they could to try to stimulate the economy to avoid a recession.

"States must be the spenders of last resort to keep the Australian economy afloat," she said.

"The economic effect of COVID-19 will be sharp, but it will be temporary."

Latest articles

National

Jetstar plane diverts to Vic in incident

A Jetstar plane flying from Sydney to Uluru has been diverted to regional Victoria after an issue in the cargo hold, understood to be smoke.

AAP Newswire
National

Ambulance driver has crash trial delayed

Ambulance driver Matthew James McLean has cried as his Adelaide trial was delayed.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus risks $2bn hit to Qld economy

Queensland’s premier says initial treasury modelling predicts billions of dollars could be lost to the state economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire