National

Clive Palmer’s appeals dismissed

By AAP Newswire

Clive Palmer - AAP

1 of 1

Businessman Clive Palmer has lost two appeals against decisions made in Brisbane's Magistrates Court.

The Supreme Court dismissed Mr Palmer's three-pronged appeal against the Magistrates Court, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and ASIC.

An appeal lodged by Palmer Leisure Coolum Pty Ltd against the same respondents was also dismissed - both with costs.

The appeals claimed charges brought against Mr Palmer and the company included abuse of process and the continuation of those proceedings would tend to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

ASIC charged Mr Palmer in 2018 with breaches of the Corporations Act.

He was charged with breaching takeover law arising from a proposed takeover of The President's Club Ltd.

Palmer Leisure Coolum, previously known as Queensland North Australia Pty Ltd, was also charged over the proposed takeover that dates back to 2012.

Mr Palmer claimed the charges were based on an incorrect construction of provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 and sought a permanent stay on the committal proceedings in the Magistrates Court.

The decision to dismiss the appeals was unanimous.

Justice Hugh Fraser wrote that there was "no reasonably arguable substance" that the committal proceedings should be permanently stayed.

Latest articles

National

Jetstar plane diverts to Vic in incident

A Jetstar plane flying from Sydney to Uluru has been diverted to regional Victoria after an issue in the cargo hold, understood to be smoke.

AAP Newswire
National

Ambulance driver has crash trial delayed

Ambulance driver Matthew James McLean has cried as his Adelaide trial was delayed.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus risks $2bn hit to Qld economy

Queensland’s premier says initial treasury modelling predicts billions of dollars could be lost to the state economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire