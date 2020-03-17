National

Virus delays NSW photographer sex trial

By AAP Newswire

Allan Todd Cameron

The trial of an amateur photographer accused of preying on young models in NSW's Hunter region has been adjourned until Monday while he gets tested for coronavirus.

Allan Todd Cameron, 56, has pleaded not guilty in the Newcastle District Court to 26 sex charges involving 10 young women.

His is being tested for the virus on Tuesday and will have to wait for up to 72 hours for the results.

Judge Tim Gartelmann adjourned the trial until Monday to await the test results.

Cameron has denied 17 counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of procuring a person for prostitution between 2011 and 2017.

One alleged victim claimed she was lying on the floor of a backyard shed converted into a makeshift photographic studio at Cameron's Gateshead home when he touched her breasts and told her she had a sexy body.

Cameron had taken up photography as a hobby and offered his services to aspiring young models on Facebook.

Photo shoots were held at Cameron's studio or at beach locations.

Prosecutor Paul Marr said Cameron would flatter the young models and urge them to get naked.

