States cancel RBT over coronavirus fears

By AAP Newswire

Police perform a random breath test on a driver. - AAP

Mobile RBT patrols will be stepped up after police in several states cancelled major roadside operations to nab intoxicated drivers.

Fears about the spread of coronavirus mean that for the foreseeable future, there'll be no large-scale roadside stings in Queensland, NSW and Western Australia.

Officers in Queensland who usually do that work are being redeployed, allowing for more mobile patrols.

"The decision has been made to minimise health risks to officers and the community," the Queensland Police Service said in a statement.

"The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols."

The changes will apply for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, in NSW booze bus stings have been halted to protect police and motorists.

NSW Police announced on Tuesday they would follow their Queensland colleagues by pausing major roadside operations for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott, with a statement saying "officers will use their discretion to determine the viability of conducting stationary RBT and RDT".

Mobile patrols will continue.

The Western Australia Police Force has also announced the temporary suspension of 'Breath and Drug Bus' operations.

"This decision has been made to minimise the risk to officers and the community, but should not be interpreted that police will not be stopping and testing drivers. Roadside testing will continue but not in the same format," a WA Police statement said.

"Drivers refusing to provide samples of breath or saliva will be prosecuted."

The change will remain in place until further notice.

