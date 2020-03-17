Cops want magistrate recused from case

Lawyers for policemen accused of bashing a Melbourne pensioner have launched a last minute bid for a magistrate to recuse herself before she delivers a judgment.

Senior Constables Brad McLeod and Florian Hilgart, and Constable John Edney are all facing charges of unlawful assault and a decision about their case was expected to be handed down on Tuesday.

The trio allegedly pepper-sprayed, punched and hosed down pensioner John at his Preston front yard in 2017.

But in a shock move lawyers for McLeod and Hilgart told magistrate Cathy Lamble they wanted her to recuse herself from the case because there was a "factual error" in the judgment.

They said there was an error about when Hilgart said: "I've got everything off mate", as he was hosing down the pensioner.

"It would deny procedural fairness to both accused men who are impacted by this error," McLeod's lawyer Rahmin de Kretser argued in court.

They said the matter was "central to the decision" due to be handed down by Ms Lamble.

While prosecutor Diana Manova agreed there was an error, she said the matter was not central to the case but on the periphery.

She argued the error could be corrected now before it was entered into the court record.

But the magistrate said she sent her decision as a "courtesy" so the lawyers could prepare for pre-sentencing submissions.

"I'm going to stand down, check the correspondence and check the CCTV footage and identify for myself whether there's an error in judgment," Ms Lamble said.

"The case has unfortunately been beset by delay. To add further delay is a significant concern to me," she said.