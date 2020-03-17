National

Parties considering scaled-back parliament

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Christian Porter - AAP

The major parties are working together to decide what federal parliament should look like during its final scheduled sitting before the May budget.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and LNP senator Susan McDonald have both been struck down with coronavirus as it spreads across the country.

A scheduled parliamentary sitting normally brings thousands of politicians, staff, lobbyists and visitors from around Australia to Canberra.

But the experience at Parliament House from Monday will be quite different amid medical advice that people should practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Speaker of the House Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan have already cancelled school visits, urged politicians to scale down the number of staff they bring with them and banned a range of pass-holders including lobbyists.

There has been speculation the government and opposition might come to an agreement that only the smallest number of politicians needed to make parliament run - 31 in the lower house and 19 in the Senate - will travel to Canberra.

However, the numbers could be larger than this, especially if the government wants to pass legislation for its economic stimulus quickly, because some procedural votes require an absolute majority to support them.

Attorney-General Christian Porter and manager of opposition business Tony Burke are talking on Tuesday to see whether a special arrangement can be put in place for the House of Representatives.

The Senate has a standing deal to grant leave to five senators from each side, but it's up to the whips and business managers of each major party to decide whether to expand this.

It's understood the government is yet to put a proposal regarding Senate arrangements to Labor.

