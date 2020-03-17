National

SA budget suffers another big GST blow

By AAP Newswire

LAND TAX PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

A big cut to GST returns will hit the South Australian budget with the state government conceding its finances will finish in the red over the next two years.

Treasurer Rob Lucas says the final report of the independent Commonwealth Grants Commission includes a $166 million cut to GST returns this financial year and a $689 million cut next year.

Treasurer Rob Lucas says together with the impact of the recent bushfires and the coronavirus, the GST cuts mean there will be no budget surplus in 2019/20 or 2020/21.

"Given the impact of the bushfires and the coronavirus on the national economy, it is highly likely that there will be even further cuts in the GST when the federal budget is released," Mr Lucas said.

Latest articles

Sport

Award winners from the Cricket Shepparton Lightfoot Medal night

Cricket Shepparton’s night of nights was enjoyed by many players and clubs as the award winners were celebrated for their standout performances across the summer. In terms of remarkable seasons, none came much better than Toolamba C-grade star Greg...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Star duo share Haisman Shield’s Lightfoot Medal

For the first time in a decade, the prestigious Cricket Shepparton Lightfoot Medal went home with two winners after a thrilling vote count last night. Northerners star Joel Brett and Nagambie captain Mark Nolan etched their names into the history...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Coronavirus sporting carnage continues

*** This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. ### The menace they call coronavirus has continued to...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire