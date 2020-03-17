National

States want retired doctors back on tools

By AAP Newswire

a person in a face mask with Thermometer

1 of 1

State governments want to recruit retired doctors and nurses into the coronavirus-fighting workforce.

Clinical staff, including retirees, are being called by the Western Australian state government to join the health system amid the coronavirus crisis.

It followed federal Health Minister Greg Hunt flagging the idea of pulling GPs out of retirement to help the workforce cope with demand.

Australia's chief medical officers were working on ways to build up capacity in the health system, Mr Hunt told ABC last week.

In a bid to strengthen WA's health workforce and prepare for an increase in virus cases, job advertisements will run in metropolitan and regional newspapers and industry publications starting on Wednesday.

Registered, clinical and enrolled nurses, nursing assistants, senior medical and general practitioners, junior doctors, medical scientists, and technical assistants with clinical laboratory experience are being sought in the first recruitment wave.

A second wave of recruitment will follow to attract other professions including allied health, patient support and critical hospital administration roles.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said the spread of the virus was inevitable and will put extra pressure on the health care system.

"This recruitment drive will help ease the pressure on our existing health workforce and ensure that Western Australians can continue to access safe and high-quality care," Mr Cook said.

"We encourage anyone who is not already working in the WA public health system, including retirees, to consider positions on offer as we work to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the WA community."

Immediate starts and flexible hours are being offered across metropolitan and regional WA.

