Melbourne baby phone blackmailer jailed

By AAP Newswire

A woman who blackmailed the Melbourne parents of a dying baby girl will spend at least two years behind bars.

Siti Kamal pretended she had Dee Windross' lost phone, filled with photos of the woman's dying 11-month-old Amiyah, and demanded $1000 for its return in April 2019.

Kamal's bid to extort money from Dee and Jay Windross was labelled as reprehensible by County Court of Victoria Judge Elizabeth Gaynor.

"That you should be so inspired in the first place by such suffering ... I find to be so reprehensible as to be amoral," the judge said on Tuesday.

"The immorality of your actions must have been clear to you form the outset."

Kamal was jailed for three years and must serve two before being eligible for release on parole.

