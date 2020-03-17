Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolation

National
Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolationBy AAP Newswire
Former prime minister Julia Gillard is self-isolating after embracing Sophie Trudeau a week before she tested positive for coronavirus.
The Canadian prime minister's wife attended a We Day function with Ms Gillard in London earlier this month.
"Ms Gillard is in London and feeling well, but as a precaution is self-isolating and will continue to do so until the end of the recommended period," a spokeswoman for the former prime minister told AAP on Tuesday.