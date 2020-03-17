National

Bushfire recovery ‘marathon, not a sprint’

By AAP Newswire

The man spearheading Australia's bushfire recovery says there is cautious optimism among devastated communities.

Andrew Colvin acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic had presented another challenge to fire-affected towns.

But the former top cop said the pandemic would give towns time and space to rebuild tourism infrastructure.

"Certainly the mood in these communities is still one of hope," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"There's optimism, but it's very cautious optimism now."

Mr Colvin admitted initial cash injections for small businesses had not been effective.

"It didn't reach the pockets of the businesses that were indirectly affected," Mr Colvin said.

"Most of our packages for disaster relief have been about direct impact."

But he defended delays getting money into communities, saying the recovery was a "marathon, not a sprint".

Until recently, only 20 per cent of business grants and five per cent of bushfire recovery loans had been approved.

Last week, the Morrison government expanded the program, allowing small businesses to claim up to $10,000 if they had lost income as a result of the fires.

"It's a shift that is purely a result of the feedback that we've received from the communities," Mr Colvin said.

"I'm not settled because we've made those changes."

Mr Colvin said part of the recovery effort would go towards restoring infrastructure that promoted eco-tourism, like walking tracks.

He also said the $76 million tourism package for bushfire-affected communities was separate for money to boost Australia's tourism in the wake of coronavirus.

