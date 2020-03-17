National

Massive economic stimulus to fight virus

By AAP Newswire

Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann - AAP

1 of 1

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has signalled an unprecedented economic stimulus package to fight the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Morrison government is considering a second round of measures to add to its $17.6 billion economic boost announced last week.

Senator Cormann said businesses would close while people lost jobs during the pandemic that's sweeping the globe.

"We're looking at some pretty significant options that we would never have considered in the past," he told the Seven Network on Tuesday.

"We are working our way through that as we speak."

The finance minister noted the hospitality and tourism sectors would be among the hardest hit.

"We are focused on supporting those businesses and workers most affected by the downturn of the coronavirus," Senator Cormann said.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said one in 13 jobs relied on tourism and hospitality.

"Those businesses and those jobs are all on the line right now," he told Sky News.

The initial package targeted relief for small and medium businesses, along with cash payments to people on welfare.

The government intends to pass both tranches of its support package when parliament sits next week.

Ministers responsible for the federal budget, and the national security committee, will meet on Tuesday to discuss the stimulus package and wider response to coronavirus.

"This situation has continued to evolve rapidly so our response has to evolve well," Senator Cormann said.

Aviation is another area of the economy getting smashed, with air travel plummeting as people heed calls to stop the spread of the virus.

"Companies like Qantas and Virgin are under significant pressure, but companies like Coles and Woolworths are dealing with significant demand and significant logistical challenges," Senator Cormann told Sky News.

"There might be opportunity here to very pragmatically to channel workers from one to the other."

Senator Birmingham said airlines had enough cash reserves to remain viable for now.

But he didn't rule out a bailout to stop Qantas and other carriers from going under.

"Not having airlines in Australia is not negotiable, but the airlines at present tell me and assure me they are viable," he said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton dirt-bike store owners devastated after being targeted by thieves

A local business owner has said he is close to shutting his doors for good after thieves targeted his Shepparton store over the weekend. Dean Newell, co-owner of Emerge Mx, which sells and services dirt-bikes and accompanying gear, said he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton students to learn online if coronavirus causes closure

Shepparton students will still be able to complete their work at home, as schools develop plans for online learning amid concerns of mass closures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire