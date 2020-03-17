Qld business to get financial support

National
Qld business to get financial supportBy AAP Newswire
All Queensland businesses will get a payroll tax holiday and struggling traders will have access to cheap loans amid the coronavirus crisis.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stepped up economic support to help traders survive and keep Queenslanders in jobs.
She's extended a payroll tax holiday for small- and medium-sized businesses to all businesses, while $500 million has been set aside for concessional loans of up to $250,000, including 12 months interest free.