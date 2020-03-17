National

Sydney Family Court shut after virus case

By AAP Newswire

Sydney's Family Law Court. - AAP

1 of 1

The Family Court and Federal Court of Australia in Sydney have been shut down after a lawyer tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lawyer was inside the Sydney registry, known as the Lionel Bowen Building, in Goulburn Street west of the CBD on Tuesday March 10 and Thursday March 12.

The registry has now, in "an abundance of caution", closed for 24 hours from Tuesday.

"This will allow for thorough cleaning to take place and for contact to be made with any member of the community, judges and staff who may have been present in the relevant courtrooms on the 10 and 12 March," it said in a statement.

