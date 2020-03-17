National

D-day for Frydenberg’s citizenship call

By AAP Newswire

JOSH FRYDENBERG - AAP

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to learn whether he's ineligible for parliament because of his Hungarian-born mother, who fled Europe after World War II.

A voter in Mr Frydenberg's Melbourne seat of Kooyong claims the MP falls foul of Australia's constitution because he's entitled to Hungarian citizenship through his mother.

Erica Strauss, also known as Erika Strausz or Erika Strauss, was born in Budapest in 1943.

Her family fled Hungary's communist regime when she was six.

Kooyong resident Michael Staindl has taken Mr Frydenberg to court, arguing he inherited Hungarian citizenship from his mother and was ineligible to stand for re-election in 2019.

The treasurer's lawyers say the challenge is baseless because the Strauss family was recognised as stateless when they docked in Western Australia in December 1950.

A letter from the prime minister's office on November 19 last year confirmed Mr Frydenberg's Hungarian citizenship had not been established, John Sheahan QC, acting for the treasurer, previously said.

Citizenship woes have claimed the scalps of a string of MPs because section 44 of the constitution disqualifies candidates "entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power".

The Federal Court sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns is expected to hand down its decision about Mr Frydenberg's eligibility on Tuesday.

