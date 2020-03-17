National

Public warned over online gambling scams

By AAP Newswire

Australians are being warned to not hand over personal information to scammers pretending to be gambling websites offering credit or free spins.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority on Tuesday issued a scam alert warning, telling the public to be wary of suspicious emails or text messages pretending to be from online gambling websites.

There have been more than 6000 reports of the scam since the start of the year.

ACMA spokeswoman Fiona Cameron says people should delete the emails if they receive any, and to not respond or click on any links.

"There's no such thing as free money. Don't let yourself be conned into believing you have any credit or bonuses with these casinos - you don't," she said.

"This is just a phishing expedition to steal your identity or infect your computer with malicious malware. Remember if it looks too good to be true, it probably is."

The most common websites the scams claim to be from are:

* Roo Casino

* Pokie Spins

* Bonza Spins

* Syndicate Casino

