National

Vic unis move classes online over virus

By AAP Newswire

COMPUTER INTERNET STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Some of Victoria's biggest universities are moving classes online in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

La Trobe, Monash and Swinburne universities announced on Monday night that from Tuesday, all classes will be suspended until the end of the week so staff can prepare for online learning.

Swinburne University will suspend lectures until next week, while those at La Trobe and Monash will be recorded and made available online.

Melbourne University will move lectures and classes with more than 500 students online from Tuesday and progressively transition other lectures, classes and seminars with more than 25 students online by March 30.

"Tutorials with up to 25 students and specialist teaching and learning sessions will continue as planned or the time being," it said in an update posted online.

The university's mid-semester break will also be extended and will take place from April 6 to 19, while graduation ceremonies and social events have been cancelled.

In a statement posted online, La Trobe said the COVID-19 pandemic is posing "unprecedented challenges" for the university.

"Events over the weekend and this morning have necessitated a rapid review of the university's response," it said.

"While there have been no new confirmed cases to date of COVID-19 on our campuses following the first confirmed case last week, it is critical that members of our community remain as safe as possible while ensuring minimal disruption to teaching and research activities."

If forced to close its campuses, La Trobe said all fixed-term and continuing staff would be paid, while casual staff would be paid for up to four weeks, based on the work they would have performed if not for the shutdown.

Latest articles

Finance

Airlines slash schedules, jobs and pay

Restrictions placed on travel due to the coronavirus are hammering the airline industry, prompting flights and jobs to be slashed.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Inventive acts try to limit economic pain

Australian business leaders and regulators are trying everything in their power to prevent financial ruin from the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown Melbourne adopts social distancing

Crown’s Melbourne casino is adopting “social distancing” measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire