National

WA dad drops appeal over family murder

By AAP Newswire

The coffins of (L-R) Mara Harvey and her daughters (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Perth father obsessed with serial killers, who slaughtered his three young children, wife and mother-in-law, has dropped an appeal against his sentence of life without parole.

Anthony Robert Harvey pleaded guilty to murdering his family and became the first person in Western Australia ordered by a judge to never be eligible for parole.

He sought to fight the decision and took his case to the WA Court of Appeal, arguing the sentence was "unreasonable", but he has since discontinued the application.

Harvey was aged 25 when he killed two-year-old twins Alice and Beatrix, three-year-old Charlotte and their mother Mara Lee Harvey, 41, at their Bedford home on September 3, 2018.

He killed grandmother Beverley Ann Quinn, 73, when she visited the next morning.

Justice Stephen Hall said during sentencing that there was no case truly comparable.

"Your actions were so far beyond the bounds of acceptable human conduct that they would instil horror and revulsion into even the most hardened of people," he said.

Justice Hall said Harvey failed in his duty as a parent "in the most extreme way imaginable".

Harvey wrote in a journal about embracing his "darkness and animal instincts" and "doing the unthinkable to unshackle" himself from his family.

Ms Quinn and Ms Harvey were hit on the head with a 1.2 metre pipe and repeatedly stabbed with a knife almost the size of a machete, while the children were killed with a smaller knife.

Harvey stayed at the house for days, then travelled about 1500km north to Pannawonica, where he turned himself in to police on September 9.

Latest articles

News

Warrant issued following alleged Cobram firearm theft

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Matthew Atkinson. The 16-year-old is wanted on warrant to arrest following an alleged theft of a firearm from a car parked in Jordan St, Cobram on Thursday, March 5. Atkinson is known to...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming festival. The news comes after the Victorian government declared a state of emergency effective from 12pm today. In a statement Shepparton Festival chair Fion...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus tightens its grip on London and EU

Former Riverine Herald deputy editor – and now Shepparton News editor – TYLA HARRINGTON is working at the London Times on a two-month posting. She arrived in the UK in time for the world’s first pandemic since Spanish influenza killed more...

Tyla Harrington

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire