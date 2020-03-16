National

Couple ‘nervous’ after fatal Vic hit-run

By AAP Newswire

A ride share driver thought a couple he picked up near the scene of a fatal hit-run in Melbourne did "something wrong".

Lauren Hindes is charged with helping Shane Cochrane avoid police after he sped through a red-light and hit a 20-year-old crossing the road in August 2019.

Monash University student Nisali Perera was thrown 60m in the air and died at the scene.

Driver Preshant Sharma picked up the couple after the hit-run and said they were acting "nervous".

"I thought they had done something wrong," Mr Sharma told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

He said Hindes had ducked down when they passed police cars on the road.

Hindes' brother Stephen said she had called him after the crash and told him she wanted to hand herself in to police the following day.

She told her brother they had "panicked" because neither had a licence.

In January, Cochrane pleaded guilty to culpable driving, driving in a manner dangerous to the public causing death, failing to stop and failing to help after the fatal crash.

