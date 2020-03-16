National

Singer to fight indecent assault charge

By AAP Newswire

Australian singer Dan Sultan - AAP

Singer-songwriter Dan Sultan will fight an indecent assault charge dating back more than a decade.

The 36-year-old is accused of an indecent assault at Brunswick in Melbourne's inner-north on September 27, 2008.

Sultan, also known as Daniel Loorham, appeared on Monday in Melbourne Magistrates Court where his lawyer said he would contest the charge.

Documents released by the court allege the indecent assault occurred in circumstances where Sultan knew the other person was not consenting.

Sydney-based Sultan is due to reappear for a contest mention on April 16 and declined to comment after leaving court.

He has taken out awards including an ARIA for best children's album in 2019, and best blues and roots album in 2010.

He also won album, song and cover art of the year at the National Indigenous Music Awards in 2014.

