National

Coronavirus leads to judge-only trial

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A woman charged with manslaughter will have her Brisbane Supreme Court trial heard by judge alone because of concerns one or more jurors may succumb to coronavirus.

Justice Martin Burns allowed the defence application for a judge-only trial of Elisabeth Mary Coman who is accused of killing her partner at a property at Wamuran, north of Brisbane, in July 2018.

Justice Burns said, "we are living in unprecedented times".

Coman's lawyer Michael Copley made a no-jury application expressing concerns that the availability of one or more jurors could potentially be affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

"If at some point, a juror, or even more than one, asks to be excused the reasons for their excusal may have a direct bearing upon whether any of the others continue as well."

He said there was "real possibility" the trial may not finish and jury seats were affixed which did not allow them to be least 1.5m apart as suggested under health guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Justice Burns said health advice described "social distancing" as good practice and expressed concerns about jurors being locked in a room while deliberating.

"Requiring 14 people deliberate in a small room, a relatively small room, may not be the best conditions to secure a just outcome," he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

German Bundesliga to make tough choices

Germany’s top flight soccer teams face tough choices as they meet on Monday to decide how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Victory A-League isolation angers Toivonen

Irate striker Ola Toivonen says officials had promised his Melbourne Victory a clear passage to return home from NZ but he’s preparing for self-isolation.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire