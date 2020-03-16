National

Ministers consider virus impact on energy

By AAP Newswire

Plans to keep Australia's power grid in action throughout the coronavirus crisis will be at the top of the agenda for a meeting of energy ministers.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor has been in touch with retailers, generators, and transmission and market operators over recent days to discuss their emergency management plans and underline the need to keep communications open.

As the virus sweeps the nation, there is the potential for staff at power generators and maintenance crews to be unable to work.

Ministers meeting on Friday will examine the energy system's resilience to shocks including the coronavirus and the summer bushfires.

Mr Taylor's priorities are maintaining the grid's reliability and looking at emergency responses.

The meeting will also consider the design of the energy market beyond 2025 and how this will incorporate longer-term reliability and security measures.

