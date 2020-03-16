National

Virus prompts domestic violence warnings

By AAP Newswire

Woman pushes pram at domestic violence shelter. - AAP

1 of 1

Domestic violence service providers say the sector needs more support to deal with the effects of coronavirus.

Australian Women Against Violence Alliance has warned of a possible spike in domestic violence cases if people are forced to self-isolate at home.

Program manager Merrindahl Andrew warned China saw an increase in domestic violence rates as people were forced to stay indoors.

"The other thing to understand is that this disaster is really overlaying on other disasters that are happening in people's lives," Dr Andrew told AAP on Monday.

Dr Andrew pointed to the Brisbane murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children - Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey - by her ex-partner Rowan Baxter.

"The services are already experiencing spikes in demand because of that," she said.

"The underlying level of resourcing for services is already too low so when there are crises overlapping then we can expect that there'll be even more problems."

Dr Andrew said she was disappointed that a meeting of federal, state and territory leaders on Friday didn't deliver any more support for the sector.

Likewise, Domestic Violence Victoria acting chief executive Alison Macdonald said enforced isolation could see a rise in domestic violence cases.

This occurred during natural disasters, with the coronavirus another unprecedented event, Ms Macdonald told AAP.

Frontline workers needed more support and service providers needed more pointers on hygiene practices or what to do if facing staff shortages, she said.

"We absolutely need to put out some advice for accommodation providers," Ms Macdonald said.

Ms Macdonald said she would be looking to have a domestic violence sector briefing with Victorian authorities this week.

One shelter in Sydney is bracing for a potential spike but said they didn't have extra beds.

Shelter NSW manager Justin Douglas warned homeless Australians and victims of domestic violence would be the worst hit by the virus.

"We haven't at this stage seen any spike in increased numbers," Mr Douglas told AAP.

"I would suggest that we are going to see some type of situation at some point in time."

He said staff had been making sure facilities in their shelter were extra clean, while providing hand sanitiser and notices on the importance of hygiene.

Mr Douglas said there had been no directions provided by state or federal health authorities, but they hadn't reached out either.

Latest articles

Sport

Cricket | Lightfoot Medal count looks wide open

Cricket Shepparton’s night of nights is here once again, with the prestigious Lightfoot Medal up for grabs at the Sherbourne Terrace Hotel tonight. At the Christmas break of the Haisman Shield it looked inevitable that Nagambie skipper Mark Nolan...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVBD | Big win for small club Rushworth in division three

Rushworth secured the division three weekend pennant premiership on Saturday in a big boost for the small club. Tackling Shepparton Golf at Tatura, Rushworth claimed the club’s first flag since the 2015-16 season — also in division three...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVBD | Tallygaroopna completes perfect season in division two

Tallygaroopna is heading to the top of the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division tree after snaring its long sought-after division two flag at the weekend. Weather was the only opponent to deny Tally a win across a dominant weekend pennant campaign, and...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire