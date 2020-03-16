National

SA public transport disinfected daily

By AAP Newswire

An Adelaide metro bus - AAP

Cleaning has been ramped up on all of South Australia's public transport to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The South Australian Public Transport Authority will clean buses, trams, and trains daily with disinfectant products recommended under national health guidelines.

There will be a particular focus on cleaning hard surfaces such as handrails, validators, and push-buttons.

Premier Steven Marshall urged the public to practice social distancing as much as possible while on public transport.

"If we receive advice (from health authorities) with regards to any further closures (including public transport) we will take that advice and put it in place immediately," Mr Marshall said.

"The planned mass gatherings of more than 500 people do not apply at this stage to public transport, universities, schools or workplaces.

"I know people are feeling anxious - and that's only natural - but we do have a compressive plan that's been in place and it is informed by health professionals."

Mr Marshall said the mass gathering restrictions were needed for the eastern states but decided SA should follow protocol to avoid confusion.

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll said the additional measures were being taken to help protect those who deliver and rely on public transport to get to work or go about their daily lives.

At this stage, there are no impacts to public transport services. However, SAPTA will change schedules if required.

There have been 20 confirmed cases in SA; six of those people have since been discharged.

