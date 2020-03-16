National

Link for elderly witnesses at aged inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Elderly people will give evidence to the aged care royal commission via videolink as the inquiry closes its hearings to the public due to coronavirus concerns.

A workshop focused on research, innovation and technology began in Adelaide on Monday without members of the public in the hearing room, a measure that will remain in place until further notice.

Counsel assisting the commission Peter Rozen QC said the commissioners had taken the precautionary step of not permitting the public to attend its hearings and workshops due to the risk of the virus to public health.

"The step has not been taken lightly," Mr Rozen said.

"It is intended to protect public health and especially the health of older frail people."

Mr Rozen said witnesses will not appear in person if they receive aged care services, work in the sector or are in contact with any of those groups.

Those witnesses will appear via videolink.

Commission chair Tony Pagone QC stressed that the hearings were still being webcast to the public.

"We are allowing the public to attend but electronically," Mr Pagone said.

