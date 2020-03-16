National

Virus fears delay NSW photographer trial

By AAP Newswire

Photographer Allan Todd Cameron (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An amateur NSW photographer accused of targeting young models to satisfy his sexual desires fears he may have coronavirus.

The judge-alone trial of Allan Todd Cameron, 56, who has pleaded not guilty in the Newcastle District Court to 26 sexual offences involving 10 young women, had to be delayed on Monday after he claimed he was "sweating like a pig" and had a sore throat.

Defence barrister John O'Sullivan said he did not know if Cameron was suffering from a previous illness or had contracted COVID-19.

Judge Tim Gartelmann said the only appropriate course was to adjourn the trial, which began on February 12, until Tuesday to give Cameron time to seek medical advice.

The judge varied Cameron's bail conditions, which restricted him to driving between his home and court, to allow him to go to hospital.

He said if Cameron was showing signs of coronavirus, "we ought to get him out of this complex".

Cameron has denied 17 counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of procuring a person for prostitution between 2011 and 2017.

One alleged victim claimed she was lying on the floor of a backyard shed converted into a makeshift photographic studio at Cameron's Gateshead home when he touched her breasts and told her she had a sexy body.

Cameron had taken up photography as a hobby and offered his services to aspiring young models on Facebook.

Photo shoots were held at Cameron's studio or at beach locations.

Prosecutor Paul Marr said Cameron would flatter the young models and urge them to get naked.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton students to learn online if coronavirus causes closure

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News’ commitment to community health and safety. Shepparton students will still be able to complete their...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Lifestyle

Old adage ensures home ticks all the boxes

Adhering to an old real estate adage has paid off for these Shepparton homeowners. Buying the worst house in the best street is considered a savvy move in the property market. For Tracey and Steve Curtis the decision to do just that ticked a number...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire