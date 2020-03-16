National

Melbourne’s Harry Potter show suspended

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are on hold because of the coronavirus spread.

The four-week state of emergency declared on Monday in Victoria banned non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people such as cultural and sporting events and conferences.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is being staged at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, which can hold more than a thousand people.

Those who purchased tickets for performances from March 18 until April 12 will be given refunds.

"We've welcomed a record-breaking 326,500 people through the doors over the past year and our run in Melbourne remains a long-term commitment," Australian Executive Producer Michael Cassel said.

