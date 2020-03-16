National

Gambling goes on at Crown amid coronavirus

Melbourne's Crown Casino has implemented social distancing on its gaming floor and banned gatherings of more than 450 people, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Every second pokie machine and electric table game would be deactivated so there would be distanced seating between players and no standing players, Crown said in a statement on Monday.

As well, the number of players at stand-up table games will be restricted to five and the number of people using the venue's dining and conference facilities would be capped at 450 people.

The social distancing policy being applied at Crown was approved by Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

