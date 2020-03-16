National

SA trials suspended amid virus concerns

By AAP Newswire

Supreme Court of South Australia in Adelaide

Jury trials in South Australia have been suspended for 24 hours while authorities decide whether they can safely proceed amid coronavirus concerns.

In a statement released on Monday, Chief Justice Chris Kourakis said jurors who would have been empanelled on Monday have been asked not to attend.

"A review will be undertaken to determine if jury trials can be run effectively whilst ensuring safe distancing," he said.

"Jury trials that are currently underway will continue at the discretion of the presiding judicial officer, in consultation with jurors and parties to the matters."

Cases being heard in the Magistrates Court will go ahead, but those seeking an adjournment are encouraged to contact the other people involved.

The court will grant adjournments by phone or email if both parties agree.

Chief Justice Kourakis said the Courts Administration Authority was monitoring the situation and preparing for potential impacts on services.

"We encourage all members of the public who are not required to be in court to not attend because of the difficulties caused by close proximity," he said.

