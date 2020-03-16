National

NSW man charged with a terrorism offence

By AAP Newswire

SW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton - AAP

1 of 1

A NSW man has been charged with a terrorism offence following a major investigation into extreme behaviour amongst right-wing groups.

The 21-year-old man from Sanctuary Point on the NSW South Coast was on Saturday charged with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts after a Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigation.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life in jail.

The 21-year-old allegedly attempted and planned to buy or acquire military equipment including firearms and items capable of making improvised explosive devices.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said in a statement on Monday that the decision to arrest the man was made to mitigate any immediate threat to the community.

He added that the man was arrested to prevent further planning that "could have resulted in a terrorist attack" in Australia.

Mr Lee said the man was planning to disrupt an electrical substation on the South Coast and looking to source material to construct an improvised explosive device.

Police said the investigation began last month when detectives became aware of a number of online posts allegedly containing an extreme right-wing and anti-government ideology.

Detectives on the weekend raided properties in the rural town of Parma, southwest of Nowra and Sanctuary Point after they became "concerned" about the escalating actions allegedly undertaken by the 21-year-old man in the past week.

Several electronic devices, tactical equipment and three paintball firearms were seized at the Sanctuary Point property while four registered firearms were taken from the Parma residence which police say is the home of an associate of the 21-year-old man.

Investigations into the links between the man and his "online and real-world associates" are ongoing, police said.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said officers acted swiftly as the man's behaviour online was of "significant" concern.

"This person had anti-government sentiment, he was anti-semitic, he has neo-Nazi interests and he has anti-indigenous interests," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

He insisted there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear at Nowra Local Court later on Monday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton students to learn online if coronavirus causes closure

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News’ commitment to community health and safety. Shepparton students will still be able to complete their...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Lifestyle

Old adage ensures home ticks all the boxes

Adhering to an old real estate adage has paid off for these Shepparton homeowners. Buying the worst house in the best street is considered a savvy move in the property market. For Tracey and Steve Curtis the decision to do just that ticked a number...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire